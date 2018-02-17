Pirates claim series over Western Carolina

GREENVILLE — ECU claimed an 8-2 season-opening weekend series win over Western Carolina Saturday after at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. Sophomore Tyler Smith picked up the win for the Pirates (2-0) after tossing four scoreless frames in relief, while Taylor Purus took the loss for the Catamounts (0-2) after allowing seven runs (all earned) on seven hits in 5.1 innings of work. A trio of Pirates collected multiple hits on the day in Nick Barber, Alec Burleson and Bryant Packard, while Spencer Brickhouse belted his second homer of the season in the first inning.

Coach Godwin’s Take:

“Jake (Agnos) didn’t have his stuff today, but I told him if you are not going to pitch good, then make sure you do it when we score a lot of runs. I thought Tyler (Smith) did a nice job coming in and getting a quick 1-2-3 for us in the fourth inning and pitched well along with (Matt) Bridges and (West) Covington. We will keep trying to piece the bullpen together and using those type guys because we definitely have more depth than we’ve ever had here.”

How it Happened:

ECU plated five runs in the first inning, which was highlighted by Brickhouse’s three-run homer and never looked back as it claimed a series win over Western Carolina. The first five batters for the Pirates all reached base with Barber getting a leadoff walk, followed by a Packard single, a Burleson RBI base hit, a Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit to left field before Brickhouse cleared the bases with a three-run shot. The Catamounts scored a pair of runs in the second inning on a RBI ground out by Justice Bigbie and an RBI single by Matthew Koehler pulling within three, 5-2. But ECU responded with a pair of its own pushing the lead back to five, 7-2. Burleson collected his second hit of the day, an RBI single, that scored Brady Lloyd and Williams-Sutton followed with an RBI ground out that pushed across Barber. The Pirates added a run in the seventh to cap the scoring at 8-2.

Player of the Game:

Smith picked up his first win of the season, third career, tossing four scoreless frames … The right-hander, who allowed three hits in his season debut, faced 14 batters getting eight ground ball and two fly outs to go with his lone punch out.

Things of Note:

Freshman Seth Caddell made his collegiate debut getting the start behind the dish for the Pirates …

Packard collected an RBI single (first inning) marking the second-straight game with a run-producing hit …

Burleson, who started at first, drove in a career-best two runs while registering two base hits … He has driven in three runs on the season – all RBI singles …

Brickhouse has hit home runs in consecutive games now twice in his career (other March 7 & 8 at College of Charleston, where he hit three home runs in the two-game series) …

Jake Agnos worked three full innings in his start allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts …

Matt Bridges and West Covington closed out the game each with a scoreless frame of relief …

Brady Lloyd reached base three times (hit, two walks) and scored a pair of runs …

The Pirates advanced runners in the game at a 52.6 percent clip (10-for-19) …

Up Next:

ECU and Western Carolina will close out the three-game series on Sunday, Feb. 18 with a 1 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.