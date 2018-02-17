NC mom jailed after having daughter baptized without the dad’s knowledge

CBS North Carolina Published:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/CNN Newsource) — Friday a Charlotte mother reported to jail for having her daughter baptized behind the father’s back.

Kendra Stocks is a mother of two and must serve seven days for violating a judge’s order that gave the father primary-decision making control over their 2-year-old daughter — including matters of religion.

The father wasn’t told — he found out on Facebook.  A judge later found the mother in contempt.

Friends and family stood by her as she turned herself in to be processed for jail on Friday.

“Her father and I both agreed on baptizing her, I regret that he wasn’t part of it, but I don’t regret that we’re raising her in the Catholic faith, which is what we both wanted,” Kendra Stocks told WSOC-TV.

Stocks and the baby’s father are not married. Both are Catholic

The father’s attorney says “jail time is the price she has to pay for making bad decisions.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s