NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A highway patrol car burst into flames Saturday afternoon along Highway 264 near the Nash and Wake County border. It happened around 1:30 p.m.

The car began smoking and within minutes was fully engulfed in flames. Earlier in the week, that same car had been taken to a mechanic in Greenville due to electrical issues.

The trooper inside was able to make it out okay.