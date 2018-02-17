GPD investigating armed robbery near ECU

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU and Greenville Police are investigating after a reported armed early Saturday morning.

According to an ECU alert, a male was walking home alone around 12:25 a.m. in the area of 4th St. and Harding St. He was approached by two black males and robbed of his wallet and keys at gunpoint.

The suspects fled the scene and threw the victim’s keys in a yard.

Both suspects are described as black males around 5’10”.

The victim was not harmed during the robbery. Anyone with information should contact GPD at 252-329-4315.

