First Alert Forecast: Rain showers likely for the afternoon

SUMMARY: A low pressure system will move through the area brining rain showers for the afternoon and overnight hours. Click on the video for complete weather details.

SATURDAY: Showers will begin to push through the area for the afternoon hours with temps int he upper 40s to lower 50s inland with a few places along the coast reaching 60 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies wil remain cloudy with lows falling into the 40s with showers likely during the overnight hours.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will turn mostly sunny for the day on Sunday. Warmer than average temperaters are the case for the upcoming work week.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 50% 50 ° F precip: 50% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 30% 50 ° F precip: 50% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast