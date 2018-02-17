First Alert Forecast: Rain showers likely for the afternoon

SUMMARY:  A low pressure system will move through the area brining rain showers for the afternoon and overnight hours. Click on the video for complete weather details.

SATURDAY: Showers will begin to push through the area for the afternoon hours with temps int he upper 40s to lower 50s inland with a few places along the coast reaching 60 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies wil remain cloudy with lows falling into the 40s with showers likely during the overnight hours.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will turn mostly sunny for the day on Sunday. Warmer than average temperaters are the case for the upcoming work week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
47° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
47° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
42° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
42° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
41° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
43° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
43° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
45° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
48° F
precip:
10%
