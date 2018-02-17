ECU wins fourth straight by dropping St. Joseph’s

GREENVILLE, N.C.. – ECU ran its win streak to four games Saturday, defeating Saint Joseph’s 3-1 on day two of the Pirate Clash at the ECU Softball Stadium.
The Pirates’ second contest of the day against UMBC has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to inclement weather and field conditions. ECU will also take on Towson at 11:30 a.m. after Saint Joseph’s and UMBC get the day started at 9 a.m.
Team Records after Day Two of Pirate Clash:
ECU (5-3)
Towson (6-2)
Saint Joseph’s (1-3)
UMBC (0-3)
How It Happened: After freshman RHP Erin Poepping allowed just one hit through her first three innings of work, the Pirate offense came to life in the bottom of the third frame. Senior infielder Karlie Smith lined a single up the middle before redshirt sophomore Tate McClellan followed suit with a single through the left side. The runners moved up on a groundout before senior infielder Meredith Burroughs drove Smith home with a sacrifice fly. McClellan stole third and Halo walked to put ECU runners on the corners. Junior outfielder Ashley Weingartz then hit a RBI single to left field and freshman infielder Ashleigh Inae later drew a walk with the bases loaded to leave the Purple and Gold with a 3-0 lead after three complete.
The Hawks rallied in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly. Saint Joseph’s had a pair of runners in scoring position with one out looking for the tie, but redshirt junior RHP Ashley Cruise entered the circle and induced a pair of lineouts to preserve the two-run victory and record her first save of the campaign.
Poepping improved to 2-1 in the circle while Madison Clarke dropped to 1-1.
ECU Top Performers
Ashley Weingartz: 2-for-2, RBI
Ashleigh Inae: 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB
Erin Poepping: 6.1 IP, 5 Hits, 1 Run, 1 Walk, 5 Strikeouts
Saint Joseph’s Top Performers
Raelynn Genovese: 2-for-2, RBI
Stacey Mayer: 1-for-3, Run
Madison Clarke: 6.0 IP, 7 Hits, 3 Runs, 5 Walks
Things To Note
- ECU improved to 3-0 versus Saint Joseph’s in the all-time series.
- The Pirates are off to their best eight-game start (5-3) in head coach Courtney Oliver’s three seasons at the helm.
- ECU did not allow an extra base hit in the contest.
- The Pirates recorded a pair of two-out RBI.