ECU holds their 3rd annual NC Civility Summit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU held their third N.C. Civility Summit today, a group that works to empower people to go out into society and make people aware of an issue they want talked about.

Students and the community came out for this event discussing topics such as DACA and the Dream Act, the politics of sports, language ownership and climate change.

Guest speaker, Jennifer Arnold, from the T.V. show “Small People, Big World” gave her words of encouragement to those who attended.

“Know that small, sort of moments of change can have a big impact,” said Jennifer Arnold, neonatologist at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “And you never know what little thing you do today may have a big impact on tomorrow. And never give up and never stop looking for opportunities where you can make a change.”

N.C. Civility Summit aims to leave an impact on attendees, to go and create a dialogue that may not have been discussed before.

 

