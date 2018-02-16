Three arrested on drug charges in 11th round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Three more people have been arrested in the 11th round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

A total of 136 individuals have been charged and of those 107 have been arrested.

The following suspects face the following charges:

Kuwain Omar Greene, 23, Morehead City

Bond: $25,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, manufacture a schedule I controlled substance, sell heroin, and deliver heroin.

Leland Sanders Hucks, 47, Beaufort

Bond: $20,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, sell cocaine and deliver cocaine.

Taneshia Rachelle Sanders, 27, Morehead City

Bond: $38,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance