Lockdown lifted at several Onslow County schools

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The lockdown is lifted for several Onslow County schools Friday morning.

Onslow County schools received notice of a social media threat Friday morning.

Suzie Ulbrich says after working the local law enforcement, it was deemed that the threat was not credible and the decision has been made to lift the lockdowns.

“The investigation uncovered that the threat occurred out of state. The safety and security of our students is our highest priority and every precaution was taken to protect our children,” said Ulbrich in a news release.

The schools which were affected were Swansboro High School, Swansboro Middle School and Queens Creek Elementary School.

The community lockdown for Swansboro Elementary and Sand Ridge Elementary School is also lifted.