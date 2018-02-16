Racial slur in Onslow County high school sparks call for action

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)— A race-related incident at an Onslow County high school has sparked a call for action from the NAACP.

An investigation is underway at Richlands High School into a racial slur being painted in the visiting locker room.

It was found by the Pender High School boys basketball team while visiting Richlands on Monday.

Pender’s coach took to social media expressing his frustration about the incident.

Coach Craig Johnson posted to Facebook saying he was upset by three separate racial incidents in the school sports system this year.

Reverend Dante Murphy, head of the Pender County chapter of the NAACP, said he’s frustrated by a lack of action from the schools.

“I’m not as much disturbed by what the student said right now,” said Murphy, “as I am how school officials at Richlands High School responded to this particular incident.”

Johnny Stringfield has a son on the Pender basketball team. He said that he’s not surprised by these events.

“We talk to our kids about it,” said Stringfield, “so we pretty much have our kids prepared for it. So it’s nothing really really shocking to them. They’re prepared for stuff like that. I mean sure it’s nothing they want to hear. Because that means that some people somewhere still feel that way.”

Reverend Murphy said the school still needs to address the issue.



“I’m respectfully asking the school systems that are involved to give the public the respect of at least responding to this in a transparent and honest fashion,” Murphy said.

Onslow County Schools did release a statement Friday saying they plan to hold those responsible for this incident accountable.

Pender County Schools said they are trying to be as proactive as possible about the situation, but that they can’t comment further about an ongoing investigation.