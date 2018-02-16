Police arrest man on ECU’s campus with outstanding warrants, gun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- According to an ECU alert, police in Greenville arrested a man on ECU’s campus Thursday afternoon who had outstanding warrants from an agency outside Pitt County.

The alert says it happened around 4:00 p.m. in the Croatan building on main campus.

Police received information the suspect may be on campus. When officers arrived to follow up on the lead, they quickly confirmed the suspect’s identity and immediately took him into custody.

He was eating a meal and charging his phone inside the building at the time of his arrest.

He is not affiliated with the university.

After the arrest, police discovered the suspect was concealing a handgun.

They say there was no indication he was there to do harm to anyone on campus.

ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell released this statement…

“We understand there may be concern, especially after the recent events in Florida, but the individual has no known ties to ECU, did not threaten violence and was arrested without incident. We appreciate the continued effort of our law enforcement partners to keep our campus safe.”