Onslow County residents experience third world living

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A group called Compassion Experience is showing Onslow County residents what it’s like to live in a third world country.

The group sets up a mobile tent where they can travel from city to city showing people how the developing world lives.

Visitors are guided through an audio tour of recreations of real living situations from impoverished countries.

Brand ambassador Carly Smith said it makes people take a look at what they have that others do not.

“You see the children get a different aspect of what life is like,” said Smith. “And the parents think about what they’re doing in their time. We can’t make it any more clear to them that there’s a lot going on that we’re not taking care of.”

The compassion experience will be running through Monday at the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

