Onslow Co. students celebrate the Chinese New Year

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Today marks the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year.

It’s China’s biggest holiday, and students here in the East decided to hold their own celebration.

Dixon Elementary students held a Lunar New Year parade complete with dragons and Chinese lanterns.

This is the year of the dog, so there were also dogs in the parade.

Younger students lined the sidewalk out front of the school to watch the parade.

The school, as well as Dixon Middle and High schools, was the first in the state to offer Mandarin Chinese. The parade’s occurred for the last 15 years and is part of that global connection.

“I saw lots of dragons that people made and I saw my family because I was in the parade,” Bailey Penny, a third grader, said. “I liked it because it was very colorful and lots of people were cheering.”

Folks born in the year of the dog are said to be kind, loyal and honest.

The school hosts guest teachers from China each year.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated in countries across Asia with fireworks, parades, and special foods.