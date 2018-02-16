First Alert Forecast: Spring-like weather to end the work week

SUMMARY:  Another warm day in store today with a few afternoon showers. Much cooler for the weekend, with rain on Saturday and sunshine returning on Sunday. Even warmer next week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures in the 60s. It will be pretty breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

THIS AFTERNOON: Very warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s inland and around 70 at the coast. It will become mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Winds will be quite breezy, out of  the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy with showers lingering. It will be much cooler, in the mid 40s and breezy, winds switching out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, thus it will feel chillier first thing tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND: A cold front will push through late Friday bringing much cooler temps as well as a better chance of showers for Saturday but seasonably mild and pleasant for Sunday.

