Farmville to get “Limebike”

By Published: Updated:

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A dockless bike system called “Limebike” is coming to the Town of Farmville.

It comes after bike advocates push for healthier and eco-friendly transportation options.

Farmville is putting itself on the map as the biking town of eastern North Carolina.

Biking enthusiasts worked with the Farmville chamber of commerce to get this initiative passed.

The selling points for the Chamber were the bikes are offer an alternate form of transportation and promote health.

Farmville will be the first ‘Small Town’ to have a system like this.

A dockless bike works by taking your smart smartphone, downloading the “Limebike” app, and scanning the code on the back.

This unlocks the bike and makes it available to use for 30 minutes at the cost of one dollar.

“So if a person doesn’t have a license or perhaps driving a car and maintaining it is cost prohibitive this provides a more attractive option or affordable option to move around,” said Operations Manager for Limebike Daniel Hemme.

The bikes are monitored by a GPS and lock system, so the town isn’t too worried about anyone stealing them.

The chamber and partners are still working to get a finalized date and hope to expand it to surrounding cities.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s