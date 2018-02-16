Farmville to get “Limebike”

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A dockless bike system called “Limebike” is coming to the Town of Farmville.

It comes after bike advocates push for healthier and eco-friendly transportation options.

Farmville is putting itself on the map as the biking town of eastern North Carolina.

Biking enthusiasts worked with the Farmville chamber of commerce to get this initiative passed.

The selling points for the Chamber were the bikes are offer an alternate form of transportation and promote health.

Farmville will be the first ‘Small Town’ to have a system like this.

A dockless bike works by taking your smart smartphone, downloading the “Limebike” app, and scanning the code on the back.

This unlocks the bike and makes it available to use for 30 minutes at the cost of one dollar.

“So if a person doesn’t have a license or perhaps driving a car and maintaining it is cost prohibitive this provides a more attractive option or affordable option to move around,” said Operations Manager for Limebike Daniel Hemme.

The bikes are monitored by a GPS and lock system, so the town isn’t too worried about anyone stealing them.

The chamber and partners are still working to get a finalized date and hope to expand it to surrounding cities.