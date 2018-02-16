Down Eats: Griffin’s Quick Lunch in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Griffin’s Quick Lunch has become a Williamston and Martin County staple over the years.

Open for more than 70 years, Griffin’s is still serving up the southern classics that made it famous to the locals. The menu features just about anything, from fried fish and collards, to a Martin County staple — banana fritters.

“They sprinkle confectioner sugar over it, and when it comes out hot, it’s very very good,” said Judy Moore, who comes into Griffin’s just about every day.

They start by peeling a banana, then dip it in batter and fry it off. Serve it up with some sugar, and it becomes warm, gooey goodness.

“Never had it before, but I’m going to have it again,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Another staple at Griffins — the fried pork tenderloin and cheese biscuit.

“You’re not going to go no where else in the state of North Carolina and find anything like this,” said cook Lashay Hopewell.

“All the food is good to me. Like I said, I haven’t ever had any bad food here,” said King Leggett, who worked at Griffin’s back in the 1950’s, and has been coming back ever since.

For many, Griffin’s represents part of their childhood in Martin County. The prices and surrounding may have changed a bit, but Griffin’s has remained the same.

“When I was small, I’d get a cheeseburger and french fries and a mountain dew in a glass bottle,” said Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning.

The place is even known by baseball royalty. Jim and Gaylord Perry were regulars, and even worked at Griffin’s, before both making it to the pros in baseball. Gaylord would eventually end up in the Hall of Fame.

“When he got ready to eat of course, it wasn’t just a piece of chicken, but they would fry a whole chicken for him,” said Dorthy Griffin, who’s late husband owned the place for 30 years.

