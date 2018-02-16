Candlelight vigil held in Greenville to remember Florida shooting victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Greenville, a candlelight vigil is being held Friday tonight to remember those who lost their lives in the school shooting in Florida.

The event, held at New Dimensions Community Church, is meant to honor the 17 victims.

The event is open to the public and lasts until 6:30 p.m.

The church is located off West Sixth Street.

“Praying for those families that have to deal with all that these things,” said Dr. Rodney Coles, with Interfaith Community Outreach. “You send your child to school, you kiss them, you had a joke, you do whatever you do, and you didn’t expect them not to come back home.”