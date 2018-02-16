Candlelight vigil held in Greenville to remember Florida shooting victims

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Greenville, a candlelight vigil is being held Friday tonight to remember those who lost their lives in the school shooting in Florida.

The event, held at New Dimensions Community Church, is meant to honor the 17 victims.

The event is open to the public and lasts until 6:30 p.m.

The church is located off West Sixth Street.

“Praying for those families that have to deal with all that these things,” said Dr. Rodney Coles, with Interfaith Community Outreach. “You send your child to school, you kiss them, you had a joke, you do whatever you do, and you didn’t expect them not to come back home.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s