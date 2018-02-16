2018 Onslow Bridal Expo offers brides stress-free wedding planning

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–One of the largest bridal expos in the East kicked off Friday night.

The Onslow Bridal Expo gives brides a one-stop shop to find caterers, wedding planners, and florists.

Onslow County ranks among the top in our state for its number of weddings held each year.

About 50 vendors are expected at the 2018 Expo, which began with a rehearsal dinner tasting on Friday evening.

“It’s truly our way of engaging our brides with the vendors so it takes the stress away because not a lot of our brides know who’s here locally,” Lisa Murabito, military affairs manager, said. “We have a very transient community and this brings them to our local vendors.”

The first expo was held in 2014 and each year it gets bigger and better.

This year, more than 100 folks are registered to attend. While registration is over, you can still get tickets at the door on Saturday for $12.

“We have everything that you would want from the rustic to the farm type of wedding to the super formal to the beach bohemian wedding,” Murabito said. “We have it all.”

The main event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s being held at the Jacksonville Recreation Center.

There will also be a bridal fashion show at the event, and later in the afternoon, free limousine guided tours of four venues in Onslow County.