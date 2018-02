South Central and J.H. Rose have advanced to the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A boys tournament title game by winning their semi-final matchups on Thursday night.

J.H. Rose advanced to the title game by defeating D.H. Conley 64-56. South Central remained undefeated on the season by taking care of Southern Wayne 88-50.

The Falcons and Rampants will square off in the title game on Friday. On the girls side of the tournament, South Central will battle D.H. Conley tomorrow at 6 p.m.