Ryan Blaney gives Team Penske another Daytona sweep

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Roger Penske has a car capable of winning the Daytona 500.

Maybe even three of them.

Penske again went 1-2 at Daytona International Speedway for its second sweep of Speedweeks. Ryan Blaney won the first of two Thursday night qualifying races that are used to set the Daytona 500 field. Joey Logano finished second for the Ford sweep.

Logano also finished second to teammate Brad Keselowski in last week’s all-star race, and Keselowski is the Las Vegas favorite to win Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500. But Keselowski wrecked with two laps remaining in the qualifier, and he’ll need a backup for the main event.

If it’s anything like the cars Team Penske has fielded all week at Daytona, Keselowski will be in great shape.

The three Penske drivers dominated the all-star race last Sunday and were at the front of the field for the entire Thursday night race. Blaney won it in overtime after Keselowski’s accident brought out the caution.

—

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org