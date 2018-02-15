Onslow County K9 unit makes methamphetamine bust

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen thousand dollars worth of methamphetamine is off the streets of Jacksonville today because of a dog named Blek.

Last week, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a car with three men inside.

When a K9 unit responded to the scene, Blek was able to find the drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two thousand dollars in cash in the car.

Blek’s handler, Deputy Casey Cintron, said that Blek was built for sniffing out drugs and he enjoys to do it.

“These dogs are pretty amazing,” said Cintron. “Their sense of smell, their ability to learn and adapt and overcome anything. Their sense of smell is 20 times, 100 times more than you and I.”

The dogs are trained to sniff out drugs including cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA. They sit or lay down when they find it.