Onslow Community Outreach announces major fundraising goal

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Onslow County, an organization working to help those who need it the most is nearing a major milestone.

Onslow Community Outreach announced a major fundraising goal during its 28th annual meeting on Thursday to help it pay off its mortgage.

For the organization, paying off the mortgage for its new building represents the dream to help more folks in need in the community.

The building is located at 1210 Hargett Street, just minutes down the road from its current location.

Onslow Community Outreach purchased it for $650,000 in 2015 and since then has worked to get it ready. The 27,000 sq. ft. facility will provide the organization with more space for its shelter, soup kitchen, and Christmas Cheer.

It’s a necessity if it’s to continue serving around 9,000 folks each year like it did in 2017.

“As the needs of the community have grown, more people come to us for food assistance, for housing assistance, and for basic needs,” Theo McClammy, executive director, said. “These are our neighbors who struggle and are low income and this building is a resource to assist them.”

McClammy says paying off the mortgage is the first step.

The Outreach is asking for 500 of its supporters to donate $1,000 each beginning in March through September. The organization even created a special account with Wells Fargo for the fundraiser.

In total, it excepts the project to cost about $2 million.

“This building is a legacy project that will give this community that capacity for many years to come,” McClammy said.

Construction on inside renovations is expected to begin in early 2019. The goal is to launch services in the building by 2020.

And you can visit any Wells Fargo branch in Onslow County to make your donation.