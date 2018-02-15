Onslow Co. man pleads guilty to 2016 stabbing of former roommate

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–An Onslow County man accused of stabbing his former roommate to death in 2016 learned his fate today.

32-year-old Shane Rehm will spend the next 7 to 11 years behind bars.

It all started in July 2016 with a dispute over money, about $200, and escalated from there leaving 37-year-old Martin Meza dead in his front yard.

The two worked together and D.A. J.B. Askins said in court that Rehm believed he was owed the $200 for work he’d done on a construction project.

Rehm and two other men went to Meza’s home located off Riggs Road in Richlands on July 25, 2016, and confronted him.

The argument then escalated into a physical altercation, where Rehm stabbed Meza with a screwdriver 11 times.

He pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in court on Thursday.

He also pled guilty to assault and inflicting serious bodily injury on a fellow inmate in 2017.

That inmate, Joshua Singhaus, suffered injuries to his face.

Singhaus and the Meza family were both in court for the plea.

However, the Meza family declined to comment on the outcome of the case.