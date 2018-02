NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Students at a New Bern middle school are being evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat.

New Bern police and the New Bern Fire Department are investigating a threat to the campus of Grover C. Fields Middle School.

The students are being taken to the gymnasium of H.J. MacDonald Middle for release to parents.

All students and staff are safe, according to the city of New Bern.

More updates will be provided as it is available.