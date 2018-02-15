First Alert Forecast: Warmer as we wind down the work week

SUMMARY:  Warmer weather arrives over the next few days, but another cold front will arrive by late-week and gives us rain on Friday and cooler temperatures over the weekend. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light showers early. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are warm, in the mid to upper 50s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid 70s inland and lower to mid 60s inland. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight with warm temperatures in the lower to mid 60s inland and mid to upper 50s along the coast. Can’t rule out a stray shower. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the 70’s. It will be breezy as well.

 

