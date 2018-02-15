Farmville Middle sweeps county basketball titles

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Both the Farmville Middle School girls and boys basketball team capped off perfect seasons yesterday by winning the Pitt County boys and girls team titles. First year head coach Tyree Daniels led both teams to titles.

The girls team defeated Wellcome Middle, 24-28 behind 24 points from A’miya Joyner. The boys then made easy work of Ayden Middle with a 57-45 victory. Coach Daniels said he knew from day one that he had a talented group of boys and girls.

“When I got hired as coach I just knew, ‘Man I’m loaded this year.’ I knew I had to go out there and just teach them what we needed to do, and they just went out there and executed,” said Daniels. “It’s special because it’s never been done, we had undefeated season with the girls last year but the boys lost two. We haven’t had one season where we went undefeated so it’s very special.”

Both the boys and girls teams finished the year 11-0 and were Division I champs.