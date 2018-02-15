Eastern N.C. schools emphasize strict security measures in wake of Fla. shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday afternoon, Nikolas Cruz opened fire on dozens of students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, killing 17, authorities said.

In eastern North Carolina, safety in on everyone’s minds.

Keeping students safe:

Technology is all a part of the security system at Pitt County schools, which have measures in place in an attempt to avoid any incidents.

It begins with cameras. The first one at the door where you must announce who you are and what you are at the school for, then they buzz you in.

Once inside you are kept in a small hallway locked from the main school.

Inside of this enclosed area, you only have access to a system called “raptor”, which you have to scan your driver’s license through.

“Whereby we can make sure that any individuals that are trying to access any of our students in the school that they have a specific purpose for being on campus,” said Travis Lewis, director of community and student services at Pitt County Schools. “They have to share their ID with the school, we’re able to do a background check.”

Once their background check is clear they can either enter the main office or wait if they are picking up their child. Again, there is no access to the main school.

For the safety of the students, there are more cameras around the entire campus plus school resource officers on staff.

Another resource available to the school’s staff is a crisis management manual.

This gives step by step guidance on what to do in certain situations, such as an active shooter.

Identifying potential shooters:

9 On Your Side visited a high school in Pinetown to talk to their school counselor about how students cope following a tragedy like this and what signs they can look out for possibly leading up to one.

“It is just heartbreaking to continue to see these tragedies unfold,” school counselor Julie Kolikas says.

Kolikas works at Northside High in Beaufort County.

She says students are talking about the tragic shooting in Florida.

“Students have a lot of stress to deal with in our world today, so this just brings about an even heightened awareness,” Kolikas says.

She says it is likely that students will come to her in the next few days wanting help.

“We just have to offer them the guidance and support they need to deal with these feelings, they may be worried that this could happen at their own school,” Kolikas says.

To help prevent something like this from happening at her own school, she says it is her job to look for red flags.

“We look for signs such as if a student becomes isolated or socially withdrawn, we notice if an event has happened in their life that may have caused a change in behavior, we monitor their attendance,” Kolikas said.

The school utilizes services in the community and resources at the school to help struggling individuals.

Principal Charles Clark says it is crucial for people to report anyone with abnormal behavior.

“Things that look out of the ordinary, whether it is a parent, student, staff member, anytime something seems awry,” Clark says.

They do this to get troubled students the help they need before they turn to violence.

“It is very important to me that every child has a place to belong, that they feel safe and school is where they should feel exactly that way,” Kolikas says.

Kolikas says it is just as important for students to feel comfortable discussing what happened at home.

She says parents should listen to their child’s concerns.

For a younger child, explain what happened to them in an age-appropriate way.

Witnesses of the shooting may experience PTSD, and those who watched it unfold on the news or on social media may be negatively impacted as well.

Social Media:

“Normally law enforcement likes the fact that there is video, cause it helps us with the investigation,” said Lt. Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. “But that is when it is normal, and this isn’t normal.” Students took videos and photos of the shooting as it took place. “A traumatic experience like that, that’s not the way relatives need to find about their loved ones,” Gaskins said. Gaskins said in this day and age it’s time to change the conversation and their training. “It’s something we can involve the students in as well and just make sure we instill in them that, that’s not the time to take out your phone,” Gaskins said. ECU associate professors Allison Crowe and Loni Crumb said it dangerous for those recording “Instead of really being present and focusing and aware of those around you, aware of someone around who’s trying to help you in a crisis or emergency, (they are) detaching in a way that may not be helpful to that immediate situation,” said Crowe. It can leave a dangerous impact on those watching. “I think that it perpetuates fear, fear of going to school, uncertainty, and then seeing students their age lose their lives,” said Crumb. “It could lead to greater mental health concerns and emotional issues.”