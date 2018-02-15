Eastern N.C. schools emphasize strict security measures in wake of Fla. shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday afternoon, Nikolas Cruz opened fire on dozens of students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, killing 17, authorities said.
In eastern North Carolina, safety in on everyone’s minds.
Keeping students safe:
Technology is all a part of the security system at Pitt County schools, which have measures in place in an attempt to avoid any incidents.
It begins with cameras. The first one at the door where you must announce who you are and what you are at the school for, then they buzz you in.
Once inside you are kept in a small hallway locked from the main school.
Inside of this enclosed area, you only have access to a system called “raptor”, which you have to scan your driver’s license through.
“Whereby we can make sure that any individuals that are trying to access any of our students in the school that they have a specific purpose for being on campus,” said Travis Lewis, director of community and student services at Pitt County Schools. “They have to share their ID with the school, we’re able to do a background check.”
Once their background check is clear they can either enter the main office or wait if they are picking up their child. Again, there is no access to the main school.
For the safety of the students, there are more cameras around the entire campus plus school resource officers on staff.
Another resource available to the school’s staff is a crisis management manual.
This gives step by step guidance on what to do in certain situations, such as an active shooter.
Identifying potential shooters:
“Normally law enforcement likes the fact that there is video, cause it helps us with the investigation,” said Lt. Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. “But that is when it is normal, and this isn’t normal.”
Students took videos and photos of the shooting as it took place.
“A traumatic experience like that, that’s not the way relatives need to find about their loved ones,” Gaskins said.
Gaskins said in this day and age it’s time to change the conversation and their training.
“It’s something we can involve the students in as well and just make sure we instill in them that, that’s not the time to take out your phone,” Gaskins said.
ECU associate professors Allison Crowe and Loni Crumb said it dangerous for those recording
“Instead of really being present and focusing and aware of those around you, aware of someone around who’s trying to help you in a crisis or emergency, (they are) detaching in a way that may not be helpful to that immediate situation,” said Crowe.
It can leave a dangerous impact on those watching.
“I think that it perpetuates fear, fear of going to school, uncertainty, and then seeing students their age lose their lives,” said Crumb. “It could lead to greater mental health concerns and emotional issues.”