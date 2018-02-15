Bill with class fix, items aimed at Cooper to become law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll neither veto nor sign a bill fixing an upcoming public school class-size dilemma but also changing the state elections board and a natural gas pipeline agreement.

According to rules in the state constitution, the bill will take effect in mid-March based on the governor’s decision. Cooper spoke to reporters on Wednesday regarding the bill approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly the day before.

The Democratic governor says lawmakers heard the voices of parents and phased in lower student-teacher ratios in early grades. But he says their actions on other matters in the bill were purely political and threaten whether utilities developing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will pay the state $58 million.