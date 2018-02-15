Beare Garden Plantation Animal Rescue Center to break ground in March

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County is getting a new privately funded animal shelter facility in Snow Hill.

The Beare Garden Plantation Animal Rescue Center hopes to help with the constant demand for animal rescues.

In our area, we see a lot of county shelters fill up during the course of the year.

The rescue will helps cats, dogs and other animals.

It will feature indoor and outdoor facilities with a feature that will allow animals to go outside in a fenced in area.

This rescue is different from your county animals shelter because one it’s private funded and will have a no-kill policy.

The rescues mission is to ease the pain, hunger, and abuse, as well as find the animals a forever home.

“The goal is to not have kill shelters in North Carolina we don’t want to see animals euthanized anymore,” said Rescue President Kathy Heath.

Board members believe almost every animal can be adopted.

On top of adoption services, the rescue wants to help educate our communities and really drive home the concept that adopting an animal is a full time job.

The ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for March 1st with guest speaker Senator Don Davis.

The rescue center is expected to open up sometime this summer.