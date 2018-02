AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews from Ayden and Winterville responded to a fire in Ayden Thursday afternoon.

The fire was at the intersection of Lee Street and Johnson Street in Ayden.

A boy told the the neighbor the house was on fire, and she called 911.

It is contained but was still smoldering when 9 On Your Side crew was last at the scene.

It is the second time the home has caught on fire, and Ayden police are investigating.

No one was injured.

