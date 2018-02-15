American Heart Month Live Interview: February 15

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – February is American Heart Month and 9 On Your Side is joining the initiative to raise awareness about heart health.

9 On Your Side Morning Edition is partnering with Vidant Health for a live interview series every Thursday morning.

Dr. Noel Peterson, a cardiologist at Vidant Medical Center, joined Morning Edition on February 15 to discuss risk factors and heart disease prevention.

Dr. Peterson offered suggestions for the Top 10 ways for people of all ages to stay young at heart.

1. Talk with your doctor

2. Get active

3. Evaluate your diet

4. Maintain or achieve a healthy weight

5. Avoid tobacco

6. Know and control your cholesterol

7. Manage your blood pressure

8. Reduce blood sugar

9. Know the signs and symptoms

10. Make a plan

Next Thursday on Feb. 22, Dr. Courtney Saunders will join 9 On Your Side Morning Edition at 6:10am.