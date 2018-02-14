Williams leads ECU over Tulane for big road victory

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WNCT) – The East Carolina men’s basketball team went on the road and picked up an 82-80 on Wednesday night.

ECU redshift-freshman, Shawn Williams led all players with 29 points on 9-for-10 shooting, including a perfect 6-for-6 beyond the 3-point arc and made all five free throw attempts. B.J. Tyson added 22 points and Isaac Fleming contributed 18 more for the Pirates. Tyson became the all-time leading scorer in AAC history in the game, surpassing Houston’s Rob Gray. Gray and the Cougars host No. 5 Cincinnati tomorrow.

Cam Reynolds led the Green Wave with 23 points and six rebounds in the loss. While, Ray Ona Embo chipped in 14 for Tulane.

The win is ECU’s fifth straight win over Tulane in New Orleans.

Interim head coach, Michael Perry and the Pirates return to Minges Coliseum on Sunday when they host UConn at 3 p.m.