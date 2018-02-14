Valentine’s Day wreck leaves car flipped

By Published: Updated:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- A Valentine’s Day wreck off of Memorial Drive and Arlington Boulevard causes some traffic detours. The accident scene is in the United States Post Office parking lot.

According to our 9 On Your Side Reporter Brandon Truitt, who was on scene moments after the accident, says a car had flipped over on it’s side.

The road has been currently blocked since a little past 7:30 p.m. and traffic is being detoured.

Greenville Fire Rescue and Greenville Police, along with Greenville Utilities were on scene.

Authorities have confirmed that there has been knocked down power lines.

No deaths have been reported.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s