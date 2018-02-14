Valentine’s Day wreck leaves car flipped

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- A Valentine’s Day wreck off of Memorial Drive and Arlington Boulevard causes some traffic detours. The accident scene is in the United States Post Office parking lot.

According to our 9 On Your Side Reporter Brandon Truitt, who was on scene moments after the accident, says a car had flipped over on it’s side.

The road has been currently blocked since a little past 7:30 p.m. and traffic is being detoured.

Greenville Fire Rescue and Greenville Police, along with Greenville Utilities were on scene.

Authorities have confirmed that there has been knocked down power lines.

No deaths have been reported.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.