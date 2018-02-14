United Way of Coastal Carolina kicks off book drive

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- Feb. 14th marks the beginning of United Way of Coastal Carolina’s ‘Books for Littles’ book drive.

Donations will be taken for children across the Craven, Carteret, Jones and Pamlico County area.

United Way is asking for books that appeal to preschool aged children to preteen age.

The ‘Books for Littles’ drive is a part of United Ways worldwide initiative to ‘improve early childhood learning opportunities.’

“Reading proficiency in North Carolina for first graders is around 50 percent. By the time they reach third or fourth grade, it is 38 percent,” said Executive Director of United Way of Coastal Carolina, Sandra Phelps, “We also have larger poverty areas, particularly in Eastern North Carolina. So, we want to make sure that poverty isn’t a reason kids can’t read.”

March 2nd will be the last day to donate books. It also happens to be ‘Read across America Day.’

All of the books donated will go to:

Heartworks in Bayboro for their library

Carteret County Domestic Violence Program for their family room

RCS to establish a Book Nook in their new Family Shelter

The Filling Station to create a Little Free Library in Pollocksville

The Boys and Girls Clubs in Morehead City, Beaufort and Havelock

Denotations sites are listed below:

BB&T New Bern branches at Carolina Colours, Downtown and Hwy 17 (MLK Blvd.)

BB&T branches in Cape Carteret, Beaufort, and Morehead City Main and Hwy. 70W

Piggly Wiggly stores in Oriental and Grantsboro

Brock Motor Company in Trenton

United Way of Coastal Carolina office, 601 Broad St. in New Bern