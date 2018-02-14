Onslow County hosts Valentine’s Day blood drive

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations after recent national disasters and one Onslow County woman is working to help in any way she can.

Tammy Custy has been working with the Onslow County Department of Social Services for thirty-five years.

She has continued working because she loves to help.

“It’s a passion,” said Custy. “I just love to do it. I love to meet the people. I know that they’re saving lives by doing what they’re doing and it’s important.”

Custy has been running two blood drives a year in Onslow County since 2012.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. Wednesday, the Department of Social Services and Onslow County Government worked with the red cross to get up to thirty pints donated.

Those who donated today said it’s worth it to help others.

“There’s a need,” said donor Lenny Bobbio. “There’s always a need. And it’s not difficult. The requirements are really easy to meet so there’s not a lot of reason for people not to donate.”

As for Custy, helping with the drives is in her blood.

“Since I’ve been doing the blood drives,” said Custy, “my mother whom I love dearly has had to have units of blood. And you can’t help but think about how much that meant. That the blood was there when she needed it.”

In the seven years since Custy has been running the drive, they have collected almost 500 pints of blood.

Custy says she’s not done yet.

“My personal goal,” said Custy, “would be to have one single drive with 100 units donated. That’s 300 possible lives that we could touch.”