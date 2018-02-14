Onslow County Animal Services calls on owners to microchip pets

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Animal Shelter is asking pet owners to make sure that their pets are microchipped.

Animals with microchips are up to twenty times more likely to be returned to their owners if they are lost.

Shelter Manager Rachel Conklin said that even if your pet is already microchipped, you also have to make sure that the chip is registered correctly.

“It’s super important,” said Conklin, “to keep your microchip information up to date. That includes if you move or even if the pet transfers owners. Sometimes we do trace the chip and the person we get in contact is a previous owner.”

Pets can be microchipped at any local vet office and you can update the registration online.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s