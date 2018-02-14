Onslow County Animal Services calls on owners to microchip pets

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Animal Shelter is asking pet owners to make sure that their pets are microchipped.



Animals with microchips are up to twenty times more likely to be returned to their owners if they are lost.

Shelter Manager Rachel Conklin said that even if your pet is already microchipped, you also have to make sure that the chip is registered correctly.

“It’s super important,” said Conklin, “to keep your microchip information up to date. That includes if you move or even if the pet transfers owners. Sometimes we do trace the chip and the person we get in contact is a previous owner.”

Pets can be microchipped at any local vet office and you can update the registration online.