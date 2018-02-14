New Bern Police share free coffee with citizens

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- The New Bern Police Department shared free coffee with the community Wednesday morning at the McDonald’s on Neuse Blvd.

The event was held in hopes of forming new relationships with the community along with creating familiar faces for both officers and citizens.

Today was also a chance to get feedback from citizens that have attended the program in the past.

“We’ve actually had some pretty positive interactions from people in the community,” said New Bern Police Department, Sgt. Shelton Brown, “They have come out and voiced some of their concerns and actually got some feedback on concerns they had voiced in the previous month and told us how appreciative they were when we addressed those concerns for them.”

The New Bern Police Department is planning its next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event for next month at Bakers Kitchen.