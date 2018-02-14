Need a last minute Valentines gift? Local businesses have grab and go options

By Published:

GREENVILLE/WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Shops and businesses all around Eastern North Carolina are ready for some of their biggest days in sales.

It’s that time of the year again to show your significant other how much you love and care for them.

For you to score some of those brownie points, businesses are ready for the flood of last minute shoppers hitting the stores.

If you are someone who still hasn’t gotten something, don’t worry it’s not too late.

Places like jewelers, chocolate shops and florists have grab and go items on standby and extra staff for check out.

“We have the coolers filled ready to go so guys can just pick up something and run out and just all day long we just keep it going,” said Monica Harrison of the Winterville Flower Shop.

Since this is the busiest day of the year for some of them, they are ready to make things quick and easy.

“If you come in later today, it’s not too late.” Said Debra Bair of Bailey’s Fine Jewelers.

“We have the perfect gift we’re here till 6 o’clock; we can find the perfect gift for the perfect Valentine.”

Some shops are making sure there are things for men too.

From watches to sports memorabilia, you can find something for that special someone.

If not, you can always go with a heart shaped pizza because food is the key to the heart.

