James Sprunt holds fundraiser to help historic Rose Hill church

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Students at James Sprunt Community College held a special fundraiser Wednesday to raise money for a historic church that burned down last year.

The SGA sponsored the event where students could donate money to get their pictures sketched, buy candy and cards, enter into gift basket raffles and win prizes for their valentines.

All money that is raised will go to help rebuild the Rose Hill United Methodist Church, which burned down on New Year’s Day.

The SGA holds a service project every year on Valentine’s Day as a way to give back to the community.

“They went right into their own pockets and donated items as well as our faculty and staff,” Tonda Clowney, SGA adviser, said. “We all pitched in together to do this as a unified effort.”

Students at the event said it felt good to give back.

“There’s so much that the church can do so when the community gives back to what has supported them for so long it brings me a lot of joy,” Jack Guyer, a student, said.

The event raised $364 and you still have time to help out. Donations are being accepted at JSCC.