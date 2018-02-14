High school basketball conference tournament wrap up

By Published:

Valentine’s Day 2018 was a busy day on the high school hardwood with conference tournaments heating up. Here are some scores from our local teams.

BOYS:

Farmville Central 91, Beddingfield 60

Greene Central 84, West Craven 41

Kinston 61, North Lenoir 57

Northside Jacksonville 73, West Carteret 43

White Oak 60, Havelock 53

GIRLS:

D.H. Conley 46, Eastern Wayne 42

Farmville Central 75, North Pitt 61

Havelock 57, Northside Jacksonville 31

Jacksonville 64, West Carteret 21

Kinston 52, North Lenoir 34

Perquimans 45, Plymouth 44

South Central 48, New Bern 38

Washington 48, South Lenoir 46

