High school basketball conference tournament wrap up

Valentine’s Day 2018 was a busy day on the high school hardwood with conference tournaments heating up. Here are some scores from our local teams.
BOYS:
Farmville Central 91, Beddingfield 60
Greene Central 84, West Craven 41
Kinston 61, North Lenoir 57
Northside Jacksonville 73, West Carteret 43
White Oak 60, Havelock 53
GIRLS:
D.H. Conley 46, Eastern Wayne 42
Farmville Central 75, North Pitt 61
Havelock 57, Northside Jacksonville 31
Jacksonville 64, West Carteret 21
Kinston 52, North Lenoir 34
Perquimans 45, Plymouth 44
South Central 48, New Bern 38
Washington 48, South Lenoir 46