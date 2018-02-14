Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy in Windsor closed due to flu

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – One school in Bertie County is closing its doors due to the flu.

Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy will be closed until Monday to give sick staff and students time to get better.

In the meantime, they will be disinfecting the school with bleach.

The charter school is not technically part of the Bertie County school district, but Karen Dameron with the school board says it is a problem county wide.

“The numbers were really really high,” Karen Dameron, human resources interim executive director for Bertie County schools, said. “Last week, the numbers got as high as 58 in one of our elementary schools, those kids are all coming back this week so those numbers are going down.”

Dameron says each school is reporting how many sick absences there are per day and asking parents to report if their student has been diagnosed with the flu.

