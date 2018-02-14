Grizzard signs with Garden City Community College in Kansas

By Published: Updated:

FARMVILLE (WNCT) – Farmville Central senior Alvin Grizzard inked his national letter-of-intent today to play football at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Garden City is well known for producing top Division 1 talent. Grizzard hopes that will be his path as well.

Grizzard sports a 3.5 grade point average. He plans on majoring in Biochemistry.

“I’m really excited to get going,” Grizzard said at his signing ceremony Wednesday.

Notable alumni of the school include former NFL Pro-Bowler Corey Dillon, current NFL player Phil Loadholt, and current Clemson DC/LB Coach Brent Venables.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s