Grizzard signs with Garden City Community College in Kansas

FARMVILLE (WNCT) – Farmville Central senior Alvin Grizzard inked his national letter-of-intent today to play football at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Garden City is well known for producing top Division 1 talent. Grizzard hopes that will be his path as well.

Grizzard sports a 3.5 grade point average. He plans on majoring in Biochemistry.

“I’m really excited to get going,” Grizzard said at his signing ceremony Wednesday.

Notable alumni of the school include former NFL Pro-Bowler Corey Dillon, current NFL player Phil Loadholt, and current Clemson DC/LB Coach Brent Venables.