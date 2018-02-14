Greenville woman spends Valentine’s Day delivering flowers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Most people love getting gifts on Valentine’s Day, whether it is a simple card or diamond ring.

For one Greenville woman, her favorite thing is delivering smiles.

“Spread a little love, everybody needs a little love on Valentine’s Day,” deliverer Jill Brown says.

Brown spreads the love across Greenville, delivering bouquets of flowers.

“We got people still that have forgot it was Valentine’s Day until it just hit them this morning, so we will probably work until 8 or 9 p.m. delivering.

She says they receive about 100 delivery orders on Valentine’s Day.

She says the best thing is seeing how excited someone is going to be.

She spreads the love to everyone, regardless if they ordered flowers or not.

She says seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces is the best Valentine’s gift of all.

 

