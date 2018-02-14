Greenville police ask help IDing person of interest in shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a shots-fired call.

Greenville police responded to the 3000 block of Landmark Street Tuesday.

Officer located multiple shell casings on the ground and discovered two vehicles and the outside of building had been hit by gunfire.

No one was hurt.

Nearby private security footage shows a possible person of interest, police said.

Anyone who can identify this individual is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329- 4168.