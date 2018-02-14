First Alert Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds for Valentine’s Day

SUMMARY: A few peaks of sunshine are possible in advance of an approaching disturbance on Valentine’s Day. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with some areas of drizzle early this morning. There are some areas of fog out as you head into work and school Temperatures are seasonably cool, in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

VALENTINE’S DAY AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with and highs in the lower to mid 60s inland and mid to upper 50s along the coast. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies persist tonight with a few passing showers. Temperatures are much warmer, in the 50s. There may be a breeze from time to time with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70’s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast