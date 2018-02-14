First Alert Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds for Valentine’s Day

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  A few peaks of sunshine are possible in advance of an approaching disturbance on Valentine’s Day. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with some areas of drizzle early this morning. There are some areas of fog out as you head into work and school Temperatures are seasonably cool, in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

VALENTINE’S DAY AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with and highs in the lower to mid 60s inland and mid to upper 50s along the coast. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies persist tonight with a few passing showers. Temperatures are much warmer, in the 50s. There may be a breeze from time to time with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70’s.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
55° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
55° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
54° F
precip:
20%
6am
Thu
55° F
precip:
20%
7am
Thu
55° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
59° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.