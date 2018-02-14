Farmville decides to build new public library

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Farmville has decided it is time for a new building to house its public library.

Renovations have been talked about the past three years, but it was eventually decided not to be possible due to the age of the old library.

“They found some structural deficiencies in the existing building,” said Farmville commissioner, Jamin Dixon.

Besides the aging foundation, there are other changes in store, including one to enhance safety.

“The way the shelves are angled and are so high, staff, library staff, aren’t able to see what’s going on in the library at all times,” said director of Farmville Public Library, David Miller.

Farmville Public Library offers a number of programs, including internet access..

“Farmville really values its library,” said Miller. “Like I said, our usage has been increasing. People really value what we offer and they take advantage of those services offered to them. So we’re accommodating that need and that growth.”

That growth has encouraged the library to kick start their new building.

“The library has a rich history of growing and developing and changing to meet the needs of its patrons,” said Dixon. “And we’re going to continue to do that.”

They are estimating the cost to be around $4 million, which they hope to be payed by private donations and grant funds.