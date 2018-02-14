Congressman gives salute of a lifetime

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) – On Tuesday, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation hosted an event to honor members who have served in the military.

The event, honorable within itself, proved extra special as North Carolina Congressman G.K. Butterfield saluted General Colin Powell.

Butterfield was honored for his service in the military from 1968 to 1970.

The top honor of the night was given to General Colin Powell for his years of service to the country.

Butterfield said he never was able to serve with an African American General in the military because it was extremely rare during the Vietnam War.

During the event, Butterfield was granted his chance to salute Powell, and it was a moment to honor the service men and women who came before him.

“As I saluted General Colin Powell, I invoked the name of my father and my childhood friends who went to Vietnam and never returned,” said Butterfield. “It was an experience that I shall never, ever forget.”

Butterfield said he was just honored to be one of the veterans recognized and General Powell did not know this was going to happen.

Butterfield said the room fell silent as everyone witnessed the moment.