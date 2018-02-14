City of Greenville to host meetings on upcoming drainage project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville will host two construction information meetings in March to discuss an upcoming project. The Town Creek Culvert project is a $33 million drainage improvement project in the uptown area.

Public meetings will be held on Thursday, March 1, at 9:30am and Monday, March 5, at 6:00pm to discuss the culvert work, which is scheduled to get underway next month and last for approximately 30 months.

Both meetings will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street.

During the meetings, information will be shared about the benefits of the Town Creek Culvert project, as well as the impact the construction will have on the uptown area. The culvert’s route will extend through the center city area from Ninth Street and Ficklen Street to its outlet between Reade Circle and South Summit Street.

Road closures and detours will be likely during the construction, while noise and some vibrations are also a possibility. The City will work closely with businesses and the public to minimize the impact of the project. For more information about the Town Creek Culvert project, visit http://tcc.greenvillenc.gov, email towncreekculvert@greenvillenc.gov, or call Lisa Kirby at (252) 329-4683.