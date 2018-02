GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A car ran into the Lendmark building off Greenville Boulevard Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m.

The driver was coming from the Walmart parking lot when she popped over the median into the strip mall where the Lendmark store is located.

Two people were in the car, and four people were inside the building.

No one was hurt.

Greenville police are investigating.