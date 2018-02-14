Behind The Story; African American Music Trail

By Published:

Thursday at 6pm WNCT 9 On Your Side Reporter Dominique Moody takes you on a tour and bring you the history behind the African American Music Trail in eastern North Carolina and introduces you to some of the musicians who blazed the trail.

Dominique talks with Anchor Ken Watling about what you can expect from his story and what it was like listening to these great musicians he interviewed, play.

This special Behind The Story; African American Music Trail highlights what you’ll see on WNCT 9 On Your Side News at 6pm, Thursday.

 

